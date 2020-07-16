Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,534,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 975,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,429,000 after buying an additional 262,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,826,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $293.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

