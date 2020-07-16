Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 659 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,369,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,341,000 after acquiring an additional 63,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,094,000 after acquiring an additional 103,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 15.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 211,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,153,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,217,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after acquiring an additional 698,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Shares of Federated Investors stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. Federated Investors Inc has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $36.91.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.