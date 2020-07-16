Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 637,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 222,552 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

