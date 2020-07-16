Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,873 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

