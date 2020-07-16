Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 198.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of VF by 37.3% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

