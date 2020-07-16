Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $269,000 in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 11.7% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 156,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 9.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 21.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.13.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $263.40 on Wednesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.28 and a 200-day moving average of $251.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.