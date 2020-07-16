Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,638 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 405,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,200,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.01.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

