Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a sector perform rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $381.83.

NOC stock opened at $295.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.61. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

