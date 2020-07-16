Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOK. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

NOK stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.77.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth $9,420,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 125,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $753,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

