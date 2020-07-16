Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOK. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.59.
NOK stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth $9,420,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 125,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $753,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
