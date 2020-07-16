Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 19 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,459,237,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,007,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,084.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,538.24 billion, a PE ratio of 147.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,695.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2,215.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Rowe boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,770.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

