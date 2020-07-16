Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Non-Standard Finance from GBX 47 ($0.58) to GBX 24 ($0.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Non-Standard Finance stock opened at GBX 5 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. Non-Standard Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 45.44 ($0.56). The company has a quick ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.91.

In related news, insider Heather McGregor bought 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £471.87 ($580.69).

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

