NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 2.8%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.46, 143,345,830 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 161,984,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.30 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.01.

The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.42) EPS. NIO’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in NIO by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

