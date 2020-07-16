NIKON CORP/ADR to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKON CORP/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKON CORP/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NIKON CORP/ADR had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.29%.

NINOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded NIKON CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded NIKON CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NINOY opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.54. NIKON CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NIKON CORP/ADR Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

