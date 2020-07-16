Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.44.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

