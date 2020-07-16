Nigel K. Savory Sells 1,428 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,428 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $67,758.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,992.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ EPAY opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 124.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22.
Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
EPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
