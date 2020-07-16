Nigel K. Savory Sells 1,428 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,428 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $67,758.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,992.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 124.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,613,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,212,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 464,539 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,111,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 291,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 119,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 104,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

