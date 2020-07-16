NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NXTC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NextCure from $87.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextCure from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NextCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Shares of NXTC opened at $9.08 on Monday. NextCure has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 40.07 and a current ratio of 40.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.77. NextCure had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 1,739.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 51,025 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 6,237.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,442,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,245,000 after purchasing an additional 945,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

