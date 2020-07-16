NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NXTC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NextCure from $87.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextCure from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NextCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.
Shares of NXTC opened at $9.08 on Monday. NextCure has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 40.07 and a current ratio of 40.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 1,739.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 51,025 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 6,237.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,442,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,245,000 after purchasing an additional 945,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.
About NextCure
There is no company description available for NextCure Inc
