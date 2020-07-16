NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NXTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks downgraded NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NextCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

NextCure stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 40.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextCure has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $492.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -0.05.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.77. NextCure had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in NextCure by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,442,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,245,000 after purchasing an additional 945,630 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in NextCure by 1,423.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 761,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 711,476 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NextCure by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,894,000 after buying an additional 494,467 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NextCure by 364.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 464,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 364,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at $8,645,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

