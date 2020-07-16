Newton (NEW) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $13.30 million and $424,702.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.01900246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00090643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00185978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000186 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001053 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

