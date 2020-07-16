Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.16). Newpark Resources posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newpark Resources.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NR. ValuEngine raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newpark Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

In other Newpark Resources news, CFO Gregg Piontek bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $55,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 37,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NR stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

