New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.06

New Dimension Resources Ltd. (CVE:NDR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 245714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31.

About New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR)

New Dimension Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes, and Sierra Blanca gold-silver projects covering an area of 86,000 hectares located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

