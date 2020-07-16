Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Set at C$0.25 by National Bank Financial

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) received a C$0.25 target price from analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

TSE NCU opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $118.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. Nevada Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.38.

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.