Neutral Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Share Price

News headlines about Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) have trended neutral on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ipsos earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSOF opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. Ipsos has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

Get Ipsos alerts:

About Ipsos

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for brands, companies, and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.