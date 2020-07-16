Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Boosted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.72.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $131.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.25. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 1.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $289,001.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,971 shares in the company, valued at $43,257,865.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $1,757,910.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,884.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,162 shares of company stock worth $13,536,820. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

