Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $625.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $625.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Raymond James cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.13.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $524.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 106.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $452.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.90. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,550 shares of company stock worth $94,123,058. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.