Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.80

Headlines about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a news impact score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Netflix’s score:

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.50.

Netflix stock opened at $523.26 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.