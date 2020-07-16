Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider Sells $5,216,859.12 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total value of $5,216,859.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,954.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $523.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $230.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $454.43 and its 200 day moving average is $394.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.50.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

