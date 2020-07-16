Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Shares Gap Up to $12.88

Shares of Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.59, but opened at $12.88. Net Element shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 6,973 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Net Element from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Net Element alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Net Element had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 124.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Net Element Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Net Element Company Profile (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.