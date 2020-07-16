NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.51, approximately 982,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,020,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

NPTN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

The stock has a market cap of $416.38 million, a PE ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $260,596.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,114 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 740,146 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 571,466 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 514,399 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,883,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at $1,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

