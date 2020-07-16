Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,124,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,564,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.