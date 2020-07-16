Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NKTR has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.39.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $33.79.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,124,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $18,564,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 102,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

