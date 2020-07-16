Nebula AI Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Nebula AI has a market cap of $408,529.36 and approximately $59.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00045779 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.35 or 0.04890749 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017237 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032562 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

NBAI is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,924,510,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.