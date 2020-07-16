National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given “Hold” Rating at Barrington Research

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

NCMI stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $238.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.04. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

