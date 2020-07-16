National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.04. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter worth $49,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

