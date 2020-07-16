National Bank Financial Increases Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$13.50

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.39% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$13.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $816.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.15. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.35.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$374.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$381.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge Nelson Quintas purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,381.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,608 shares in the company, valued at C$690,284.48. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,650 shares of company stock worth $124,463.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.