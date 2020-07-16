National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research note issued on Sunday, July 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. National Bank Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SJR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of SJR opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 297.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.