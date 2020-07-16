NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Down 5.2%

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83, 1,700,235 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 564% from the average session volume of 256,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.52.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($16.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($40.00) by $24.00. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative net margin of 147.15% and a negative return on equity of 67.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNDM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in the second quarter valued at about $533,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

