Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €215.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €215.00 ($241.57) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MEURV. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($343.82) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($252.81) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Pareto Securities set a €235.00 ($264.04) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($207.87) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €223.85 ($251.51).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($224.72).

