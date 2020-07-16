Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MURGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

