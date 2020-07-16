Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,295,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260,991 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for about 7.5% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Mplx worth $143,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 1,565.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 100.0% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Mplx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

MPLX stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.98.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

