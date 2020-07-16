Motorpoint Group PLC (LON:MOTR) Insider Keith Mansfield Buys 20,576 Shares

Motorpoint Group PLC (LON:MOTR) insider Keith Mansfield acquired 20,576 shares of Motorpoint Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.68 ($61,530.49).

MOTR stock opened at GBX 226 ($2.78) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 641.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. Motorpoint Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 324 ($3.99). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 254.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251.38.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 19.80 ($0.24) by GBX (3.40) (($0.04)). As a group, analysts predict that Motorpoint Group PLC will post 1773.3092477 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

