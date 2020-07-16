Motorpoint Group PLC (LON:MOTR) Insider Keith Mansfield Buys 20,576 Shares

Motorpoint Group PLC (LON:MOTR) insider Keith Mansfield acquired 20,576 shares of Motorpoint Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.68 ($61,530.49).
MOTR stock opened at GBX 226 ($2.78) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 641.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. Motorpoint Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 324 ($3.99). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 254.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251.38.
Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 19.80 ($0.24) by GBX (3.40) (($0.04)). As a group, analysts predict that Motorpoint Group PLC will post 1773.3092477 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Motorpoint Group Company Profile
Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.
