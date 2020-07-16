Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:MOTR opened at GBX 226 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 253.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251.74. Motorpoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($3.99). The company has a market cap of $203.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 641.38.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.24) by GBX (3.40) (($0.04)). Analysts anticipate that Motorpoint Group will post 1773.3092477 EPS for the current year.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

