Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Jul 16th, 2020

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:MOTR opened at GBX 226 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 253.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251.74. Motorpoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($3.99). The company has a market cap of $203.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 641.38.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.24) by GBX (3.40) (($0.04)). Analysts anticipate that Motorpoint Group will post 1773.3092477 EPS for the current year.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

