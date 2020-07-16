Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised M&G from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95. M&G has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.24.

M&G Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

