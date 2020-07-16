Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of HVRRY opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $104.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. HANNOVER RUECK/S had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HANNOVER RUECK/S will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

