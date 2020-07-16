Morgan Stanley Increases Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $30.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s current price.

EPC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $30.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.27 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

