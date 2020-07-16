Morgan Stanley Increases Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $30.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s current price.
EPC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.
Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $30.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $38.97.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
