Morgan Stanley Boosts Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $170.00

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $126.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.23.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

