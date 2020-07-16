Morgan Stanley Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $419.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $419.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.66.

AAPL stock opened at $388.23 on Monday. Apple has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $348.90 and its 200-day moving average is $306.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

