Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Raised to “Sector Performer” at Royal Bank of Canada

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 275 ($3.38) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 250 ($3.08). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 308 ($3.79) to GBX 240 ($2.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 275 ($3.38) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 295 ($3.63) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 268.33 ($3.30).

LON MGAM opened at GBX 233.50 ($2.87) on Tuesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.80 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.18). The stock has a market cap of $666.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 234.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

