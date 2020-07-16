Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $70.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.05. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

