Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRCC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Monroe Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 36,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 24.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

