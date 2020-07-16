Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $255.69

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $255.69 and last traded at $242.42, with a volume of 223600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.42.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.39 and a 200-day moving average of $190.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total value of $3,992,425.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,196 shares in the company, valued at $248,668,710.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 49,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $9,095,276.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,216,415.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,557 shares of company stock valued at $33,979,284. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $56,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 115.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

